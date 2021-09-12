Five flown to hospital after North Otago crash

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Barry Stewart

Five people have been flown to hospital by rescue helicopter after a two-vehicle crash near Herbert in North Otago this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the scene at 12:17pm, with one occupant trapped in their vehicle and one of the vehicles involved having rolled onto its roof.

Fire crews from Oamaru, Weston and Kakanui attended the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said the five injured were transferred to Dunedin Hospital in three helicopters, with three patients in serious condition and two in moderate condition.