Four hurt after bus and car collide south of Oamaru

Four people have been injured after a car and bus collided on State Highway 1 south of Oamaru this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash in SH1 at the intersection with Woolshed Rd about 4.05pm

All of the injured parties were in the car, she said.

Emergency services at a crash on SH1 south of Oamaru. Photo: Hamish MacLean

A St John spokeswoman said three people suffered moderate injuries and one minor.

A helicopter was initially called to the scene from Dunedin but had been stood down because it was no longer required.