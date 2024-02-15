Four injured in Waitaki Bridge crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash near Waitaki Bridge. Photo: Jules Chin

Four people have been injured in a crash on State Highway 1, just south of the Waitaki River.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the incident at about 12.35pm.

"It appears three people have received moderate injuries, and one person has received serious injuries," the spokesman said.

At least three ambulances and numerous police and Fire and Emergency NZ vehicles could be seen at the site.

The crash was at the intersection of SH1 and Cross St.

At the time of the crash, the left hand lane heading north was blocked.

A short detour is in place and Waitaki River bridge remains open.