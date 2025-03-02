Fundraising passes $29m mark

Waitaki Event Centre Trust trustee Adair Craik (left) and Otago Community Trust representatives Sue Stewart (centre) and Penelope Pask visited the event centre site earlier this week. Also pictured is a concept design of the finished event centre. PHOTOS: OTAGO COMMUNITY TRUST/SUPPLIED

Fundraising for the new Network Waitaki Event Centre has just pushed past "the $29million mark".

Trust chairman Kevin Malcolm and trustee Adair Craik announced the news as they presented a progress report to the Waitaki District Council on Tuesday, noting the total build cost is nearing $33m.

Mr Malcolm said they had "just pushed over the $29m mark in fundraising".

"The total build price that we’ve allowed for, that includes landscaping, is $32,840,000," he said.

"Our $26m build cost won’t change. It’s just if something out of contract pops up we’ve got money there to handle it."

He said the total figure included $2.6m in "contingency funding".

The trust was getting "a very positive response" from contributors and was "very confident" it would reach the target.

"In March you will see the announcement of a major funder that is jumping on board.

"That’s really exciting ... that’s another big chunk in our funding. We’ve collected over $29m. We think that’s exciting — we’re getting there."

Already the new centre had an event booked for August 2026, Mr Malcolm said.

Cr Jim Hopkins congratulated the trust: "Well done".

"If you’ve raised $29m, that includes the $15m from the council," he said.

Speaking to the Oamaru Mail after the meeting, Mr Malcolm said they would have "the majority" of the fundraising completed by the end of May. The trust would then immediately move to stage two fundraising.

"We are pushing every button we can to ensure that happens.

"Once we’ve secured that, we’ll proceed immediately for stage two, which is completion of the grandstand."

Mr Malcolm said it aimed to have stage two funding in hand for a seamless transition from stage one.

Further fundraising events in the works included a "major black tie event" to feature an auction and celebrity speakers.

"Then we’re looking at holding a really community-based, telethon-style community event at some stage in the next 12 months."

It was also considering events where people unable to financially contribute could still be a part of the project.

"It’s basically to get as many people in the community in and being part of the event centre growth," Mr Malcolm said.

On Tuesday, the Waitaki District Council voted against a notice in motion by Cr Hopkins.

He sought to revisit the courts makeup for the centre.

The council in December 2023 approved a design of four timber-sprung and two synthetic courts.

But the council revised this five months later so the centre would have six timber-sprung courts.

Cr Hopkins’ notice, co-signed by Crs Jim Thomson, Guy Percival and Tim Blackler, cited "new information" he believed warranted revisiting the previous courts decision.

Council voted 6-4 against. Mayor Gary Kircher, deputy mayor Hana Halalele, Crs Courtney Linwood and John McCone, and two of the co-signatories, Crs Thomson and Percival, all voted against.

Afterwards, Mr Malcolm said clearly the council realised its decision for six timber-sprung courts would provide "the best long-term result".

"The trust and project group had done an incredible amount of homework on existing facilities and ensuring we were achieving the best way forward for the majority of our community."

Cr Hopkins’ motion had provided examples of other event centres using synthetic courts for netball.

Mr Malcolm said while it was possible to play sports like netball on synthetic courts, having multiple types of court surfaces would inhibit the new centre’s ability to stage regional or national events.

"Our advice from national level major sporting codes, especially netball, is that if you’re running a tournament, you cannot change on the same day from surface to surface."

Mr Malcolm reiterated the trust’s offer to assist North Otago Tennis with "developing the facility that will best suit them" in the future.

Mr Kircher expressed similar support, noting the current project was already committed.