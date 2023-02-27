Monday, 27 February 2023

Updated 7.04 pm

Hampden gorse fire contained

    By Oscar Francis
    Crews have contained a gorse fire in difficult terrain in North Otago.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said six appliances were sent to the blaze in Pugh Rd, Hampden, which was reported about 2.50pm today. 

    The fire was being fanned by a north-westerly wind. 

    Difficult terrain in the area made access for ground crews difficult, the spokesman said.

    A helicopter was called for and worked to help put out the 300m by 20m fire in a steep gully.

    By 6pm, the fire had been contained and crews were mopping up.

