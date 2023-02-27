Hampden gorse fire contained

Crews have contained a gorse fire in difficult terrain in North Otago.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said six appliances were sent to the blaze in Pugh Rd, Hampden, which was reported about 2.50pm today.

The fire was being fanned by a north-westerly wind.

Difficult terrain in the area made access for ground crews difficult, the spokesman said.

A helicopter was called for and worked to help put out the 300m by 20m fire in a steep gully.

By 6pm, the fire had been contained and crews were mopping up.

