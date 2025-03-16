Huge turnout at Rippa rugby

Rugby fever is building in Oamaru.

With the season on the horizon, North Otago Rugby held its annual Rippa rugby tournament at Awamoa Park last week.

Almost 600 children in 57 teams came from as far south as Palmerston and as far north as Glenavy, and inland through Omarama, to take part.

It was the biggest Rippa tournament the union had staged, North Otago Rugby development officer Josh Phipps said.

"It was awesome to see so many kids and teams there.

"We covered all across the North Otago which is awesome with everyone buying in to the day."

Cold weather and persistent rain did not ruin the fun the players had, he said.

"I think they probably even enjoyed it more. There was a few diving tries going on.

"Everyone kept smiling throughout the day so that was all good."

The feedback he received on the day from teachers and parents was very positive.

Weston School won the year 3-4 grade, Waitaki Valley School claimed the year 5-6 grade and Oamaru Intermediate School the year 7-8 grade.

The two sections for older players had four teams each qualify for the Hanan unions Rippa Cup to be played against South Canterbury and Mid Canterbury schools next month.

Oamaru Intermediate had two teams qualify in the year 7-8 grade alongside St Joseph’s School and Glenavy School.

In the year 5-6 grade, champions Waitaki Valley qualified as well as Pembroke, Palmerston and Duntroon Schools.