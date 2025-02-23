Incentive to register security cams

Tamara Robinson, left, Carmen Boylen and Oamaru Mitre 10 manager Nicky Kofoed present a hamper to Waitaki Neighbourhood Watch co-ordinator Christine Dorsey, second from right. PICTURE: BRENDON MCMAHON

Crime prevention in North Otago could be enhanced if hundreds of privately installed security cameras are registered.

That is the hope of police in the Waitaki district and of Waitaki Neighbourhood Watch.

From now until the end of March, private residential and business owners with CCTV equipment are being encouraged to register with Community Cam — a voluntary not-for-profit initiative to help solve crime.

Waitaki Neighbourhood Watch co-ordinator Christine Dorsey said Community Cam had yet to see much uptake in Oamaru.

"Basically, we know that there are an awful lot of security cameras out there now, in businesses and homes, and police don’t know about them," Mrs Dorsey said.

The idea of the register was to give a leg-up so police could tap into security footage near scenes of crime.

"We know there are already many people who have them.

"It’s just so that the police can contact the person and say, ‘this has happened, can we review your footage’."

Mrs Dorsey said it was about community collaboration via a simple registration.

And thanks to Mitre 10 donating a hamper, they are offering an incentive via a draw

which anyone who registers by the end of March will be in to win. Existing known CCTV owners are also in for a chance to win.

Oamaru community constable Rachael Osborn said advances in technology had resulted in CCTV use becoming "a key tool" in crime prevention and investigation.

"Community Cam will enhance the security already provided to Oamaru through the council and NZTA which significantly contributes to the safety of our community."

Const Osborn said CCTV footage provided police with clear evidence and was "frequently the cornerstone" to a successful investigation.

"It's considered a deterrent to offending. Homes and businesses that have CCTV footage are less likely to be victims of crime and have a greater likelihood of any offending against them being resolved."

Mrs Dorsey said local security camera suppliers have agreed to distribute promotional material. To register go to: communitycam.co.nz