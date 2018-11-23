Incident at Waitaki Boys' an accident: commissioner

waitaki_boys_high_school_photo_by_odt_54eae1a660_j_54f7474915.JPG Waitaki Boys' High School. Photo: ODT files

Waitaki Boys' High School commissioner Craig Smith has hit back at reports a pupil at the school assaulted a teacher this week.

Stuff reported today that a pupil assaulted a teacher this week and said the Oamaru school's rector, Darryl Paterson, confirmed an assault had taken place.

However, Mr Smith says the incident was accidental in nature and did not involve a high school pupil.

"The incident that took place at the school was an 'accident' and its reporting in Stuff as an assault, while technically correct, has blown the matter completely out of all proportion,'' Mr Smith wrote in an email this afternoon.

"The incident did not involve a high school student. Waitaki Boys' High School is a safe environment for both students and staff.''

Mr Smith said he was mindful that the community would want more information, but due to privacy considerations "for the staff member and the student and his family, we are not at liberty to discuss the matter further''.

It was reported a teacher had been taken to Oamaru Hospital after allegedly being head-butted and kicked in the stomach.

Mr Paterson did not respond to a request for comment from the Otago Daily Times but earlier told Stuff the incident was not "of the gravity that has been alleged''.

"And the appropriate support had been given to all concerned,'' Mr Paterson said.

The Ministry of Education did not respond to a request for comment this afternoon.

Waitaki Boys' High School caters for years 9 to 13.

hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz