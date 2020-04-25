Saturday, 25 April 2020

Inquiries into assault

    By Gus Patterson
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Police are making inquiries in relation to an assault in Caledonian Rd on Thursday night.

    When the male victim asked the occupants of a vehicle to turn their music down, they assaulted him, Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy, of Oamaru, said.

    The victim was taken to Oamaru Hospital with moderate injures.

    "We would recommend using noise control and doing it that way, especially if it is someone you don’t know."

    Also on Thursday, an 18-year-old Oamaru man was arrested and released on a pre-charge warning for breaching the lockdown in Dacre St.

    The man had been spoken to several times last month, Snr Sgt McCoy, said.

    "Next time he may not be so lucky."

