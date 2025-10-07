'Shockingly senseless': Police hunt vehicle after Oamaru penguin death

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Department of Conservation and police are investigating the death of the kororā on Sunday, September 28.
It is understood a number of vehicles were at The Esplanade that evening and there were reports of anti-social behaviour.
A witness reported "suspicious vehicle activity" between 8.30pm and 9.30pm that night, Doc said in a statement.
"The witness retrieved the injured penguin, which was initially alive, but died soon after."
Doc Ōtepoti/Dunedin operations manager Gabe Davies said they were particularly interested in video, CCTV or mobile phone footage which could help determine what happened and provide evidence for a potential prosecution under the Wildlife Act.
“Kororā are such precious birds and are the world’s smallest penguins. The death of this penguin appears to be a shockingly senseless act.
"They live and nest so close to an urban environment and are a popular tourist attraction. They are threatened and in decline and should be protected by the public and not put further at risk,” he said.
The maximum penalty for killing a protected species like the kororā is two years' imprisonment, a fine of $100,000 or both.
- Allied Media