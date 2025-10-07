'Shockingly senseless': Police hunt vehicle after Oamaru penguin death

A witness retrieved the injured penguin, which was initially alive, but it died soon after. Photo: Department of Conservation

An Oamaru little blue penguin (kororā) died from its injuries after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in a "shockingly senseless act" on the town's waterfront.

The Department of Conservation and police are investigating the death of the kororā on Sunday, September 28.

It is understood a number of vehicles were at The Esplanade that evening and there were reports of anti-social behaviour.

A witness reported "suspicious vehicle activity" between 8.30pm and 9.30pm that night, Doc said in a statement.

"The witness retrieved the injured penguin, which was initially alive, but died soon after."

Doc Ōtepoti/Dunedin operations manager Gabe Davies said they were particularly interested in video, CCTV or mobile phone footage which could help determine what happened and provide evidence for a potential prosecution under the Wildlife Act.

“Kororā are such precious birds and are the world’s smallest penguins. The death of this penguin appears to be a shockingly senseless act.

"They live and nest so close to an urban environment and are a popular tourist attraction. They are threatened and in decline and should be protected by the public and not put further at risk,” he said.

The maximum penalty for killing a protected species like the kororā is two years' imprisonment, a fine of $100,000 or both.

- Allied Media