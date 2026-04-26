Inspiring visit to Weston garden full of colour

The South Canterbury Iris Group met in Oamaru on April 1 where it was great to have Lynda Crossen bring along some flowering irises.

Our new president Louise McRae welcomed us and has organised a committee meeting to plan for the year.

We will again support the New Zealand Alpine Garden Society when they bring an overseas speaker, this time from Canada.

This year the NZ Iris Society will hold their annual convention in Alexandra from November 6-10. I hope many of us can attend.

We talked about the iris display garden at Makikihi where we will continue to maintain its upkeep.

Some of us have collected seeds to be forwarded to the national body, which will ensure the distribution.

We were privileged to visit Cathy and Neil Watt near Weston. What an oasis to come into.

They have been there for 27 years and were able to buy the section next door for their workshop/creating shed.

It was a garden with rooms. Firstly we saw the lovely maples together, next the start of the many dahlias. So many colours, shapes and forms, they created a happy atmosphere.

There was more variety of colour through begonias, roses and fuchsias.

I could magine springtime with many bulbs flowering. We were impressed by the many shelters with seats available and the barbecue shed with a chimney.

There was even a new seating area around the large prunus tree where our members sat for a chat.

Their view will never be boring as the Alps2Ocean cycle trail is nearby.

It is always a privilege to have gardeners share their creations.

We can be inspired, appreciate nature and the creativity of those caring for it. — Heather Sell