Israeli man 'critical' after crash with milk tanker

An Israeli man remains in intensive care after the car he was driving flipped in a collision with a milk tanker near Oamaru last night.
Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said this morning the 24-year-old driver and sole occupant of the car was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital from the scene and remained in a critical condition today.
The driver of the milk tanker was uninjured but "very shaken" after the crash at 8.25pm.
A serious crash team was today mapping the scene of the crash at the intersection of Gibson and Seven Mile Rds.
The road was closed for four hours last night.