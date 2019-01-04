Israeli man 'critical' after crash with milk tanker

Photo: supplied

An Israeli man remains in intensive care after the car he was driving flipped in a collision with a milk tanker near Oamaru last night.



Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said this morning the 24-year-old driver and sole occupant of the car was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital from the scene and remained in a critical condition today.

The driver of the milk tanker was uninjured but "very shaken" after the crash at 8.25pm.

A serious crash team was today mapping the scene of the crash at the intersection of Gibson and Seven Mile Rds.

The road was closed for four hours last night.