From Jakarta, Indonesia, to Oamaru via London

Hendriani Trisaptayuni (left) with Socorro Laraga (centre) and Maddy Maxwell. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

This week, Waitaki Multicultural events co-ordinator Maddy Maxwell talks to Hendriani Trisaptayuni, from Indonesia, who has recently joined the committee for the Waitaki Multicultural Council.

Maddy: Hendriani, please tell us when you came to Oamaru and why?

Hendriani: We came to Oamaru back in 2012, because my husband got a job in Lean Meats (they call it BX Foods now) — the freezing works. He is a Halal slaughterer. That’s the start of me coming to Oamaru. Before that, we lived in Auckland. We came to New Zealand back in 2010.

Originally, I’m from Indonesia, from Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia. It’s a big city, and I really like Oamaru because it’s peaceful, not much traffic here.

I have two children. My son is in Christchurch doing psychology at the University of Canterbury and my daughter is at Waitaki Girls’ High School. They are basically like Kiwis now because, you know, especially my daughter, as, since she learned to speak, she’s already in New Zealand. But I still speak with my kids, my language, because I don’t want them to lose their language.

I learnt English at high school and I wanted to go to London to do a one-year English course. Then I ended up liking it and stayed for six years there, studying and working.

In Indonesia we all have to learn English, and I think most of the teachers back then were from the United States. But then, when I was in the UK, the language was very different — not just the accent, some different words they used and the ways they used it.

Like Mom or Mummy, and when I was learning English in the US they said 2.30pm for time, but when I was in the UK they said half past two. And then I think, more recently, people start saying half two.

Maddy: So, tell me about when you arrived here. Did you have any experiences that are misunderstandings with culture or language?

Hendriani: I just noticed that in New Zealand, they use greetings like ‘‘how are you’’ is a greeting. In other countries ‘‘Hi, how are you?’’ is a question and then they will wait for the reply, but I found some people in New Zealand, they say, ‘‘hey, how are you doing?’’ and they just walk. I was like, what about my reply? I have some Kiwi friends who tell me that — yes they are your friend if they are waiting for your reply, that means they want to talk to you, but sometimes they just say ‘‘hi’’ on their way. It’s fine, I have got used to it now.

Maddy: Tell me about your work.

Hendriani: Now I work as caregiver liaison at Observatory Village Lifecare. In Indonesia I was a banker and for the eight years before, when I was in the UK, I was mostly in hospitality and the retail industry. When I came here, I started working in McDonald’s because I used to work in McDonald’s in the UK. I found it a bit difficult to find a job within one month, so I said to myself if I didn’t get a job within that area I will just go to any McDonald’s because I had the experience. The manager took me to the kitchen and asked me what all the buns were and I said ‘OK, that one is that one, that one is for that’, so I interviewed and got the job.

There was one change when we came here. Surprisingly, I became more aware of learning about my religion here in Oamaru, because my husband is a Halal slaughterman and he has to do everything according to Islamic law, Sharia, so it forced us to learn more, and understand more the value of Islam.

I did not want to explain to the manager why I wanted to change, so I just decided to look for another job. When I got the invitation for the interview, I just came with the new appearance — with the hijab and then I got the job. That means they can accept me. Because, at that time I felt like I did not want to explain to people why I choose to wear a hijab.

Seven years ago our Muslim community had five families, and we prayed together in each other’s homes, but then we grew, so we fundraised and created an incorporated society. And now we have our Islamic Centre. When I hear about newcomers I get in touch and let them know we have a place to pray. And I think even for the community, seeing a physical representation — that there’s a place for you here. You know, not just quietly in your own homes, you actually are out and about in the community and have your space. It’s good.