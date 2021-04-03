Joiners scale heights again

Winners of three separate prizes from 2021 NZ Master Joiners Awards Hamish Kane and Gary Firman say their whole team is responsible for the company’s win. PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD

The staircase to success for an Oamaru joinery firm is built on a skilled team.

That is what Firman Joinery Ltd co-owner Hamish Kane said about his company winning three awards at the 2021 NZ Master Joiners Awards in Hamilton last week.

Co-owner Gary Firman agreed.

"We’ve got an excellent team, with some good, skilled tradesmen and everybody plays their part."

The staircase that landed Firman Joinery three awards at the 2021 NZ Master Joiners Awards last week. Photo: Supplied

The company won the best region award, the best stairs award and the supreme award for a set of stairs it designed and manufactured for a new North Otago home.

It was judged on design, workmanship, complexity, innovation, practicality, visual appeal and creative use of materials and colour.

The company had previously won awards in the annual joiners awards in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2019, across four different categories.

It was the second time it had won the supreme award, which was judged across all of this year’s 193 entries and categories nationwide.

"To receive the supreme award is the ultimate accolade for our industry and to have won it for a second time is an amazing achievement for our talented team,” Mr Firman said.

Being recognised by peers as manufacturers of high quality joinery was a source of pride for the company, he said.

