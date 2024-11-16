Kurow wind farm plans in 'very early phases'

It is understood 18 to 30 turbines could be installed at a wind farm Aquila Clean Energy proposes to build above Kurow in the Waitaki Valley. PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN

Any construction of a proposed 130MW wind farm at Kurow will be years away.

The international company proposing it, Aquila Clean Energy, said the development was still in ‘‘the very early phases’’.

Aquila Clean Energy is planning a 19-turbine wind generation development on Kurow Hill, just behind the Waitaki Valley township of Kurow.

It has already secured the co-operation of two landowners for its plan across 1800ha of hill country.

Aquila briefed the Waitaki District Council earlier this month — ahead of two community engagement sessions in Kurow on December 3.

In response to the Otago Daily Times, Aquila Clean Energy said it had just commenced environmental assessments on the proposed Kurow Hill site.

‘‘Construction for the wind farm will take up to 18 months and is expected to start ... three years after the project receives resource consent,’’ Aquila said in a statement attributed to an unnamed spokesperson.

Aquila’s early plans for the 130MW wind farm included 19 turbines at 200m — at maximum tip height — and a maximum rotor diameter of 178m.

These would be ‘‘split across two high-country stations’’ on Kurow Hill.

Aquila said its visit to the council was ‘‘a courtesy’’ to brief elected representatives ahead of the planned community engagement next month.

"Aquila is in the early development and planning stages for a resource consent application for a proposed 130MW wind farm near Kurow,’’ Aquila said.

‘‘Our [Australia-New Zealand]-based development team is working with Jacobs [engineering and environmental consultants] on a range of technical assessments, visual simulations, noise studies and assessments of environmental

effects to further inform the project’s design.’’

As more information became available from those technical studies — and as the project took shape — the local community would be informed.

‘‘We are passionate about developing and constructing world-class renewable energy projects and are committed to early engagement as we seek to be meaningful, long-term partners with the communities in which we operate.’’

Aquila said the environmental studies about to start would settle the locations for each turbine and the total number of turbines.

‘‘Over the next 12 months, wind-measurement equipment will collect wind data at different heights above the ground.’’

Construction would take up to 18 months.

This was expected to start about three years from when it received resource consent, Aquila said.

Following the council briefing, Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher last week said the standard resource consent process would apply — it would not be going through the fast-track process.

The community engagement will be on December 3 at the Kurow Memorial Hall, from 1pm to 4pm and again between 5pm to 8pm.