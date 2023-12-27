Man arrested over arson at sweet factory

An 18-year-old man has been arrested following an arson at Rainbow Confectionery about 7am on Tuesday last week, police say.

Senior Constable Carl Pederson said the front garden had been set alight. The man is due to appear in the Oamaru District Court on January 17.

- The armed offenders squad helped find a wanted person last Tuesday, Snr Const Pederson said.

The 35-year-old wanted man was located at a property in Rother St. He appeared in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday.

- A 19-year-old Oamaru man was processed for drink-driving in Thames St, at 11.20pm on Thursday.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson said the man recorded a breath alcohol level of 695mcg and was due to appear in the Oamaru District Court on January 17.

- A 31-year-old Oamaru man was processed for drink-driving, also in Thames St, at 8.55pm on Thursday.

He had a breath alcohol level of 932mcg. He faces a drink-driving charge, as well as one of driving while suspended. He is due to appear in the Oamaru District Court on January 17.