Man in custody, highway open again after police incident

Police at the intersection of Wansbeck and Wye Sts in Oamaru. Photo: Rebecca Ryan

A man is in custody following a police incident which closed State Highway 1 for a time last night at Oamaru's southern entrance.

Officers last night were heard on speakers advising a man at a Wansbeck St property that he was under arrest.

A police spokesperson said at the time a pre-planned search warrant was being carried out.

This morning police said they went to the property "to look for a person of interest".

As a precaution, cordons were put in place while officers tried to engage with the man.

"He was taken into custody at about 10pm and charges are being considered."

The highway was closed for a time between Wye St and Awamoa Rd.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised this morning that the road had reopened late last night.

- with ODT Online