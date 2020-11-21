Man sentenced for repeated road rage

A Palmerston man pelted his victims’ vehicles with objects in repeated acts of road rage, a court has heard.

In the Oamaru District Court on Wednesday, Judge Joanna Maze sentenced Stacey James Day (24) to 12 months’ home detention and disqualified him from driving for 18 months on a raft of charges relating to five separate incidents dating back to November 2018.

He had been convicted of threatening behaviour, intimidation, two charges of dangerous driving, reckless driving, an aggravated charge of failing to stop for police, driving while suspended, wheel-spinning and wilful damage, as well as possession of methamphetamine for supply and possession of utensils, cannabis, and a Taser.

On November 12, 2018, Day was driving behind the victim on Pleasant Point Highway towards Timaru. She stopped for a vehicle in front, and Day was following too close to stop in time.

He slid into loose gravel on the side of the road, overtook the victim, then pulled in front of her and yelled abuse, giving her the fingers and gesturing in an aggressive manner with what she thought was a knife.

On July 10 last year, the defendant was behind two other vehicles travelling south in Awamoa Rd, Oamaru.

Day passed the victim, who was at the front of the three vehicles, on a blind corner. Once past, he slowed down, so the victim pulled out and overtook him.

After this had been repeated three times, Day pulled over, picked up a rock and threw it at the victim’s car, damaging the wing mirror.

A couple of weeks later, on July 27, Day was involved in another road rage incident in Oamaru.

He got out of his car and yelled at another motorist, then followed her when she drove away.

In Thames St, he swore at her and told her she was dead; after following her again he threw an object, which hit her vehicle.

On February 11 this year, Day was chased by police, who knew he was driving while suspended. He drove at up to 130kmh to avoid police, who eventually abandoned their pursuit.

Day’s drug convictions came from an incident on December 3 last year in Kaikoura.

A member of the public reported

a vehicle to police for accelerating hard into a shingle area, leaving

large skid marks.

While speaking to Day, who was in the driver’s seat, the officer smelt cannabis and searched the vehicle.

Police found a Taser, along with 2.95g of methamphetamine, two glass pipes, two small scales, 1g of cannabis and $1050 cash.

Although Judge Maze had concerns about whether home detention was sufficient, a pre-sentence report suggested it was.

"People who know you have some confidence you are making progress," she said at sentencing.

Day was also ordered to pay $300 reparation.