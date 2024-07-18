'Many roles' to be replaced in council restructure

The Waitaki District Council headquarters in Oamaru. PHOTO: ODT FILES

An Otago council says it wants to avoid redundancies as “many current roles” are replaced in a major restructure.

The Waitaki District Council says many current roles will be replaced by new and different roles in a staged process over the next 12 months.

In a statement not attributed to any person the council said "many of our current departments and teams will be replaced by new and different teams, focused on community outcomes and delivering consistent customer-focused services".

The statement was not specific about how many jobs would be affected.

It said the council’s leadership team shared the new organisation design with all staff today after a four-week internal consultation on a reorganisation proposal that began on May 22.

"It is a big change for all our staff – we will be asking everyone to work in different ways, using different systems and different approaches. The implementation of the organisation design will take time as we support our staff through these changes and work to keep any disruption to our customers to a minimum," the statement said.

The council was keen to avoid redundancies where possible, which were costly in both knowledge loss and dollars to the ratepayer.

"We are working to find places and opportunities for our staff within the new structure."

It was not proposing to replace paid council staff with volunteers — a suggestion that has been made in recent weeks.

"We appreciate the value our volunteers bring to our cultural facilities, but also recognise the importance of having permanent staff at our gallery, libraries and museum."

The key focus of the "transformation" was to "become more effective in how we deliver and provide better value for money".

"Efficiency is not the only driver but has become more important as all councils have seen dramatic increases in costs of goods and services at the same time as our communities also feel the pinch," the statement said.