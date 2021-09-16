Thursday, 16 September 2021

Motorbikes stolen from Oamaru garage

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Police are seeking an unidentified vehicle following a burglary in Oamaru early yesterday.

    Two motorcycles were stolen from a residential garage in Derwent St about 4am.

    Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said one bike was a gold Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide, registration B8ZDJ.

    The other was a Red Ducati 400SS, registration C8BTJ.

    Police wanted to identify a ute, or station wagon, that was witnessed parked outside the property at the time.

    Sgt Wilkinson also wanted to hear from anyone who saw the motorcycles, or was offered them for sale.

     

     

