Motorbikes stolen from Oamaru garage

Police are seeking an unidentified vehicle following a burglary in Oamaru early yesterday.
Two motorcycles were stolen from a residential garage in Derwent St about 4am.
Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said one bike was a gold Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide, registration B8ZDJ.
The other was a Red Ducati 400SS, registration C8BTJ.
Police wanted to identify a ute, or station wagon, that was witnessed parked outside the property at the time.
Sgt Wilkinson also wanted to hear from anyone who saw the motorcycles, or was offered them for sale.