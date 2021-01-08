Natural beauty a haven for wildlife

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The beauty spot is located close to State Highway 1, 9km to the northeast of Palmerston, at the southern end of a long open bay known as Katiki Beach. The point itself is a hilly promontory between Katiki Beach and the mouth of the Shag River. Both the river and point take their name from the shag, a species of cormorant.
Jointly managed by the Department of Conservation and Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu, the area is known for its cliff-top viewing areas that allow people to watch New Zealand fur seals and hoiho (yellow-eyed penguins) on the flat rock platforms below, and whale and dolphin activity offshore.