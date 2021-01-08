Friday, 8 January 2021

Natural beauty a haven for wildlife

    Shag Point, also known as Matakaea, is a headland and township in East Otago.

    The beauty spot is located close to State Highway 1, 9km to the northeast of Palmerston, at the southern end of a long open bay known as Katiki Beach. The point itself is a hilly promontory between Katiki Beach and the mouth of the Shag River. Both the river and point take their name from the shag, a species of cormorant.

    Jointly managed by the Department of Conservation and Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu, the area is known for its cliff-top viewing areas that allow people to watch New Zealand fur seals and hoiho (yellow-eyed penguins) on the flat rock platforms below, and whale and dolphin activity offshore.

