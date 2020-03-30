Neighbourliness survives

PHOTO: GUS PATTERSON

Residents of Walbrook Cres in Oamaru took their chairs and headed out to their front lawns for a"happy hour" on Saturday.

After the impromtu gathering, the residents have decided to make it a daily ritual for the next month. While still remaining in their isolation bubbles, it was a chance for people to connect with each other, resident Vince Mortimer said.

"It's just checking everyone's in a good mental state, and it takes your mind off all the bad stuff," he said. As nobody was going anywhere for the month, it was a good chance for people to get to know their neighbours, and make sure they were coping with the lockdown, he said.