New consent system for WDC

A new consent-processing system for the Waitaki District Council will come online from early next month.

The council will be accepting building consents via Objective Build, a new online applicant platform designed to improve the consistency, transparency, quality and efficiency of consenting.

The council said in a statement yesterday it was keeping with its direction to use new technology. It would be the fourth council in the country and the first in the South Island to adopt the system.

Objective Build is the first part of a larger project, which will result in significant improvements to other parts of the consenting space.

The council, as well as builders and architects, had contributed to this new system.

Council building services team leader Brent Cunningham said the council was moving to Objective Build’s platform as it is showing better functionality, cost benefits to council and users through increased transparency during the application process.

The main users of the platform are builders and architecture firms and/or sole traders but it was still relevant to anyone involved in do-it-yourself work.

Existing consents would transfer from the outgoing system Simpli to Objective Build. Updates to the council’s consent website early next month would direct new users to Objective Build.