New looks for foodbank fundraiser

Three colleagues cast vanity aside for a good cause last Saturday.

The trio from East Otago Health Centre in Palmerston braved the morning chill in Main St to shave their heads to raise money for the foodbank run by Progress of Waikouaiti Area (Powa).

"Head Shave for the Food Wave" is the fundraising brainchild of East Otago Health clinic practice manager Jane Roberts.

One by one, Mrs Roberts, practice nurse Andrea Buxton and nurse practitioner Michelle Lawrence shaved their locks in front of a supportive crowd of about 50 people, who were cheering and clapping.

The fundraiser has raised $600 and three boxes of donated food goods for the foodbank.

Mrs Roberts said it was "really good" and they would continue the fundraiser for another week.

Practice nurse Cindy Mullens joked she was "too vain" to shave her head, so was donating money "not too".

She has been at the medical centre for three years and praised her fellow health centre staff for their bravery.

"It’s not just about raising money, it’s also showing the community that the medical centre is an approachable place," she said.

"It gives people an inroad to know there is solidarity and trust.

"I really love the medical centre," Mrs Mullens said.