Next steps

Construction at the entrance to Oamaru Harbour. PHOTO: HAMISH MACLEAN

Construction at the entrance to Oamaru Harbour could continue for the next two months, Waitaki District Council assets group manager Neil Jorgensen says.

The realignment of a large stormwater main following the closure of Arun St is nearly complete, but the work will"almost immediately" shift to Wansbeck St to align water mains.

Once that work is complete a roundabout will be built at Wansbeck and Tyne Sts."All going to plan" the roundabout would be be installed before this year’s Fire and Steam festival, on May 31, he said.