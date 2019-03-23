Next steps

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Construction at the entrance to Oamaru Harbour could continue for the next two months, Waitaki District Council assets group manager Neil Jorgensen says.
The realignment of a large stormwater main following the closure of Arun St is nearly complete, but the work will"almost immediately" shift to Wansbeck St to align water mains.
Once that work is complete a roundabout will be built at Wansbeck and Tyne Sts."All going to plan" the roundabout would be be installed before this year’s Fire and Steam festival, on May 31, he said.