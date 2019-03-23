Next steps

Saturday, 23 March 2019

    By Hamish MacLean
    Construction at the entrance to Oamaru Harbour. PHOTO: HAMISH MACLEAN
    Construction at the entrance to Oamaru Harbour could continue for the next two months, Waitaki District Council assets group manager Neil Jorgensen says.

    The realignment of a large stormwater main following the closure of Arun St is nearly complete, but the work will"almost immediately" shift to Wansbeck St to align water mains.

    Once that work is complete a roundabout will be built at Wansbeck and Tyne Sts."All going to plan" the roundabout would be be installed  before this year’s Fire and Steam festival, on May 31, he said. 

