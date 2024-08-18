North Otago farmer appointed associate director at FMG

Jackie Dalziel. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

FMG has appointed Jackie Dalziel, of North Otago, to the associate director position on its board.

Jackie, alongside her husband, operate a dairy grazing and cropping business at Peebles.

FMG chairwoman Sarah von Dadelszen said the appointment supported the next wave of leadership within the agri-business sector.

"We really welcome the opportunity for an FMG member to gain insight on how the board operates and enhance the future capability of governance within the primary sector."

The appointment follows the introduction of the FMG associate director position in 2022 and several outstanding member candidates put their names forward.

"I know Jackie’s contribution as a farmer, an FMG member and rural professional will provide another lens for the board to look through as we work to provide a better deal for rural New Zealand," Ms von Dadelszen said.

The new role is an unpaid position and does not include board voting rights. Her first official FMG board meeting will be next week.