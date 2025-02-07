Oamaru carport blaze contained

Firefighters in Oamaru worked to contain a blaze in a carport on a residential street this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from the Oamaru station and one from the Weston station were called to Stoke St, Oamaru at about 2.30pm after reports of a garage fire in the street.

On arrival, crews found a well-involved fire in a carport which was spreading to the front of a residential property.

By 4pm, the fire was bought under control and extinguished, the spokesman said.

A fire investigator has been notified to investigate the cause of the blaze.