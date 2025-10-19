Oamaru Chinese Association's Mid-Autumn Festival

The Oamaru Chinese Association celebrations for the Mid-Autumn Festival were held at Fenwick School Hall last weekend. The festival was a celebration of the harvest in Chinese culture — also known as the Mooncake Festival or the Moon Festival.

Association president Janice Burnett said the crowd was "amazing".

"It’s the biggest we’ve ever had"

A potluck dinner including diverse cultural food and Chinese staples such as roast duck, pork and chicken, and mooncakes were served, and calligraphy, Tai Chi and Qigong demonstrations were part of the festivities.