Oamaru Chinese Association's Mid-Autumn Festival

Sunday, 19 October 2025

    By Jules Chin
    Quinn Conlan in traditional Chinese costume. PHOTOS: ANGIE CHUA
    Beatrice Atkinson and her daughter Lana try their hand at calligraphy.
    The Wang Family (from left) Phoebe, Rebekah, Fred, Daniel and Fiona with their family calligraphy...
    A potluck bonanza.
    Qigong instructor Song Chen takes attendees through some traditional moves of the ancient Chinese...
    The Oamaru Chinese Association celebrations for the Mid-Autumn Festival were held at Fenwick School Hall last weekend. The festival was a celebration of the harvest in Chinese culture — also known as the Mooncake Festival or the Moon Festival.

    Association president Janice Burnett said the crowd was "amazing".

    "It’s the biggest we’ve ever had"

    A potluck dinner including diverse cultural food and Chinese staples such as roast duck, pork and chicken, and mooncakes were served, and calligraphy, Tai Chi and Qigong demonstrations were part of the festivities.

