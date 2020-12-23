Oamaru cops hunting 'dangerous' man

Leslie John McCreath. Photo: Supplied

Oamaru police are searching for a 45-year-old man who they say is dangerous and should not be approached.

Leslie John McCreath, who has connections in the Oamaru, South Canterbury and Christchurch areas, has a warrant for his arrest issued by the Oamaru District Court, Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said.

''This man is believed to be dangerous and police would ask members of the public to call police and not approach this man,'' Sgt Woodbridge said.

Anyone with information on McCreath's whereabouts should contact the Oamaru police on (03) 433-1400, the police non-emergency phone 105, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.