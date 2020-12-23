Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Oamaru cops hunting 'dangerous' man

    By Rebecca Ryan
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Leslie John McCreath. Photo: Supplied
    Leslie John McCreath. Photo: Supplied
    Oamaru police are searching for a 45-year-old man who they say is dangerous and should not be approached.

    Leslie John McCreath, who has connections in the Oamaru, South Canterbury and Christchurch areas, has a warrant for his arrest issued by the Oamaru District Court, Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said.

    ''This man is believed to be dangerous and police would ask members of the public to call police and not approach this man,'' Sgt Woodbridge said.

    Anyone with information on McCreath's whereabouts should contact the Oamaru police on (03) 433-1400, the police non-emergency phone 105, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter