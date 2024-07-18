Skip to main content
Obituary: tireless advocate and ‘goddess’
Oamaru has lost one of its finest heritage advocates.
Gulls head elsewhere from CBD
Seagull numbers in Oamaru’s central business district have been significantly reduced.
SUBSCRIBER
Road reopens after risky rock overhang blasted
A section of road near Duntroon has been reopened nearly six weeks after a cliff face collapsed.
Lack of clarity on restructure ‘frustrating’
Further detail on how the "transformation" of the Waitaki District Council will proceed in the next year has yet to emerge.
Rabbit cull for Cape Wanbrow
The Waitaki District Council has Cape Wanbrow’s rabbits in its sights.
SUBSCRIBER
The Waitaki District Council wants to drop any liability it holds over 42 moorings in the historic Oamaru Harbour.
Moves to shift gulls working
Seagull numbers in Oamaru’s CBD have been significantly reduced.
Duntroon team ‘amazed’ at third placing
An all-girl trio from Duntroon School are now among the best of the "next generation" of young farmers, after securing third place at the 2024 New Zealand Young Farmers AgriKids grand final in Hamilton this month.
Award for going ‘above and beyond’
Sporting tributes to New Zealand greats are just part of the outstanding experience provided at New Zealand-themed hotel Poshtel Oamaru, recently awarded Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of...
Details on Waitaki council ‘transformation’ unclear
Further detail on how the "transformation" of the Waitaki District Council will unroll in the next year has yet to emerge.
Shenanigans recalled at nurses’ reunion
Over 50 former Oamaru Nurses’ Home residents recalled close camaraderie and past escapades during a reunion in Oamaru on Saturday.
Nocturnal bridging
A bridge span is lifted by crane as the first stage of a major rail bridge replacement by Kiwi Rail near Waikouaiti progressed last week.
RSA member honoured
Longtime Palmerston Waihemo Returned and Services Association member and World War 2 veteran Arthur Driver (seated at left) and RSA national president Sir Wayne (Buck) Shelford (seated at right)...
Hundreds looking at dog bylaw plans
Hundreds of people have already started checking out the Waitaki District Council’s planned changes to its dog control bylaw.
People flock to annual bird show
The Oamaru Poultry, Pigeon and Canary Society’s annual show drew plenty of interest from breeders and bird fans alike on Friday and Saturday.
Animated series a new way to convey waka’s journey
A new animated series bringing traditional stories to the digital age shows Māori culture "has never been static".
SUBSCRIBER
Frustration media briefed before staff
A Waitaki District Council staff member is shocked that media were told of job cuts before they were.
SUBSCRIBER
Police appeal to public over skatepark vandalism
In the latest in a spate of reckless damage around the Oamaru skatepark, thousands of dollars worth of CCTV camera equipment has been vandalised.
Bird in the hand
Judges Brian Glassey and Diane Payton inspect a pekin bantam on the opening day of the Oamaru Poultry, Pigeon and Canary Society’s 139th annual show yesterday.
Ongoing road closure frustrates
The risk of several hundred tonnes of precariously hanging rock potentially falling on to the Duntroon-Livingston Rd and hitting road users is the reason for its ongoing closure, the local council...
