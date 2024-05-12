Odd feeling as team-mates play each other

Lightning Strike wing attack Ruby Fox looks to pass the ball during the opening round of their premier A netball game against Wildfire last weekend. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

It was school mate against school mate and even coach against coach in the opening round of the North Otago premier A netball competition last weekend.

The two Waitaki Girls’ High School teams, Wildfire and Lightning Strike, played against each other on Saturday.

Wildfire jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and would not let go, eventually winning 32-27.

The game was not without a fight, however, as Lightning Strike, clawed their way back to be down by just one goal heading into the fourth quarter.

Co-coaches India McLay and Lauren Hueppauff split off and coached the Wildfire and Lightning Strike, respectively, on the day. 32-27

They were both pleased with how the teams played, Hueppauff said.

"It was a good start for both teams.

"We were pretty stoked with that being their first game."

Having spent all of the pre-season training as one squad, it felt a bit odd opening the season against one another, she said.

"I definitely think the girls found it a little bit strange to start that way. But, they all adapted to it really well.

"They definitely built some connections in that game and we’re going to keep fostering those."

Valley Koru pushed beaten finalists Maheno in a tight encounter, but the country side hung on to prevail 24-21.

After a slow start, in which both teams combined for only five goals in the opening quarter, they settled into their work.

Maheno took control of the match in the second quarter and Koru fought back valiantly but ultimately fell three goals short.

In another close clash, Athletic edged Kevin’s College 29-27.

Defending champions Valley Karaka were as sharp as ever, dispatching Old Boys 53-16 in the opening match.

Mikayla Rowland was impressive on attack and Charlotte Weir had a solid debut at the defensive end.

Tomorrow, it is Valley’s turn for a cross-club clash as Karaka take on Koru. Maheno is looking to keep its momentum going against St Kevin’s, while Athletic plays Wildfire and Old Boys plays Lightning Strike.