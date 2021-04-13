Tuesday, 13 April 2021

11.30 am

One seriously hurt in truck crash near Oamaru

    By Kayla Hodge
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Emergency services at the scene this morning. Photo: Ruby Heyward
    A person was seriously injured when a truck crashed into a paddock north of Oamaru this morning.

    Police were called to the scene, on Pukeuri-Oamaru Rd (State Highway 1) at 10.30am, a police spokeswoman said.

    ''It appears a semi-trailer truck unit has gone off the road and into a paddock,'' the spokeswoman said.

    A St John spokesman confirmed one person had serious injuries and was taken to Oamaru Hospital.

