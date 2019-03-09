Opening soon

Oamaru’s Heritage New Zealand category 1 1872 breakwater will be reinstated this month. PHOTO: HAMISH MACLEAN

Public access to Oamaru’s Heritage New Zealand category 1 1872 breakwater will be reinstated this month, the Waitaki District Council says.

The council’s assets group activity report, to be tabled on March 12, states the work now under way on the breakwater at the Ramsay’s Extension — including adding rocks of four to 10 tonnes — will repair damage from November storms.

The public has been kept off the breakwater and its adjacent beach since the first stage of dredging the harbour began in October and that exclusion has continued while maintenance work was under way.

The second stage of dredging will begin between April and June, using Port Otago’s suction hopper dredge.