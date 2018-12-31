Pair rescued after boat sinks off North Otago

Two people have been rescued from waters off North Otago this evening after their boat sank.

A police spokeswoman said police and fire crews were called at 5.05pm today to reports of a vessel having gone down off Glenavy, north of Oamaru.

Two people were believed to be in the water, she said.

An Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter was dispatched and the Coastguard called.

The spokeswoman said later the pair had been rescued and as of 6.40pm were en route to Oamaru Hospital, both in a moderate condition.

It appeared they had been rescued via the helicopter's winch.

A call came over maritime radio channel 16 (the distress channel) about 5.45pm, describing the pair as 400m offshore from Fisheries Rd, Glenavy, at the mouth of the Waitaki River.

