Perfect spot found for mural

PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Brimming with pride at the beginnings of a new community mural are (from left) North Otago Youth Centre manager Amanda Acheson, Caleb McCauley, 12, Lee Genet, 17, and Dunedin street artist Claire Rye.

The Youth Centre is painting the mural on the old Joe’s Vegie building.

Mrs Acheson said there was "great support" from the community to her callout for a home for the mural.

The project was about getting young people to be creative by using their skills to help design and paint the mural, but with adult supervision.

A small group of 15 to 20-year-olds was involved in creating the design.

Mrs Acheson said it would represent them and the Waitaki District.

"They’re great young people."

Ms Rye, also an art therapist and youth worker, who Mrs Acheson has known for 10 years, was asked to help the group paint a new mural.

She was involved in a successful project in Oamaru three years ago, where she helped complete a mural by Oamaru Eyecare.