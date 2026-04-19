Plans afoot to improve walk to school in Kurow

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Walking to and from school in Kurow will soon become safer after plans were approved for road improvements.

As part of the budget recently signed off by the Ahuriri Community Board there will be a crossing point and connected footpaths at Waitaki Valley School.

A new chipseal path will run from outside the school to Settlement Rd, with markers and signage to a separate footpath linking to Manse Rd.

Marker poles, rubber kerb separators and a crossing point will link the Manse Rd footpath to the existing Robinson St footpath.

‘‘This will connect previously disconnected paths in a way to provide a safe footpath for school students, parents and the wider community,’’ the Waitaki District Council said in a press release. — Allied Media