Play peeks into two worlds

St Kevin’s College pupils (from left) Jemima Riley-Duddin and Okeroa Jamieson, both 15, are looking forward to being back on stage. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Fairy tale or reality — you be the judge.

St Kevin’s College will present its theatre production of That’s Life next week, in which a fairy tale world clashes with modern life.

The play, by Auckland theatre director Stephen Dallow, follows the story of two young women, Cinderella and Sarah.

Director and assistant principal James Devereaux said audiences could expect insight into two worlds.

"Both the fairy tale world with well-known fairy tale characters all combined together, plus the story of a modern day teenage girl going through some of the pressures and stresses of high school, and all coming together for a ball."

Lead actors Okeroa Jamieson, who plays ‘Cinderella’, and Jemima Riley-Duddin, who plays ‘Sarah’, brought lots of experience to the show.

"They’re fantastic — they’re both natural on stage and bring a huge amount of commitment to their roles," Mr Devereaux said.

That’s Life has "a big cast", with 43 on stage and about 20 support crew.

The creative process for the show began in April, with rehearsals every Sunday for the past 12 weeks, he said.

"It all comes together in the final week, we’re looking forward to it."

That’s Life will be performed at St Kevin’s College Auditorium on September 19 and 20.