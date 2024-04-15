Police search Hampden after alleged threats

Police at a property in Stafford St in Hampden after reports of a person threatening a member of the public with a weapon. PHOTO: WYATT RYDER

Police descended on a small North Otago town after reports a resident was threatened with a weapon.

A police spokeswoman said officers received a report at 11.30am that a person had been threatened by a member of the public carrying a weapon at a property in Hampden.

The person allegedly carrying the weapon left the address prior to police being called.

Officers at the scene searched the surrounding area but did not locate the people or vehicle involved.

Inquiries were ongoing, the spokeswoman said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz