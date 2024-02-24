Oamaru World Day of Prayer committee chairwoman June Jones (left) and St Luke's Anglican Church vicar Rev Andrea McDougall prepare for the World Day of Prayer service at St Luke's on March 1. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

This year’s International World Day of Prayer is focusing on a call for peace and unity in Palestine, and Oamaru is going to be part of it.

St Luke’s Anglican Church vicar the Rev Andrea McDougall said the ecumenical WDOP organisation sought to promote prayer for women in other countries and this year the service has been prepared by WDOP Palestine.

"When we pray for people of other countries, we can understand their situation better and that can help us to pray for them," Rev McDougall said.

"[WDOP] came about because women felt the importance of women’s stories being told and in situations where life is difficult for people, it is sometimes more difficult for the women," she said.

Each year the service is written by the women of a different country and sent around the world by the WDOP international committee, based in New York.

Committees in each country then prepare the service for their own people.

Rev McDougall and committee chairwoman June Jones said hearing stories from women in Palestine had given them a better understanding of "some of the things" they saw on the news, "rather than just seeing faces or bombed out buildings or injured people".

"We’re also learning about their history and their hopes and their dreams and their struggles."

"We pray for international peace all the time, that’s part of our prayerful worship," Mrs Jones said.

"That’s the benefit, because you have input from the different churches, so we can actually be one combined church family."

Rev McDougall said prayer and action needed to go "hand and hand".

She hoped the service would inspire others to take action.