Oamaru man part of IHC exhibition

Bridgit Anderson photographs Ben Johnston and Tess McAtamney during their shift at Fat Sally’s earlier this week. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

IHC New Zealand is commemorating its 75th anniversary with an exhibition in Wellington later this year and an Oamaru man will be right in the thick of it.

Photographer Bridgit Anderson is creating the exhibition and spent some time in Oamaru this week capturing the life of Ben Johnston.

The six-week exhibition will be in Willis St in Wellington’s centre city, Ms Anderson said.

"It’s an exhibition of portraits and still life images that tell the story of IHC’s formation as a parent-driven organisation right through to the aspiration side of where is it going to go [in the future]."

Exploring the history of how poorly people with disabilities were treated in New Zealand was an important part, she said.

"Working on the exhibition has actually been quite challenging and confronting for me because I didn’t appreciate all of New Zealand’s history around eugenics and around locking people away and then just what it’s taken to change that and how much further we’ve got to go."

Having lived his life in the community, Mr Johnston represented a "great shift forward" and away from institutionalising people, she said.

"Seeing him in control of his own life. He’s not sitting around waiting for somebody to tell him what to do, he’s got his own aspirations and his own relationships. It’s a contrast to the legacy of institutionalisation."

He had a very active lifestyle, so there was plenty to capture, Ms Anderson said.

"I’ve been to the swimming pool, I’ve been to dance and drama, I’ve been to the midwinter swim, church, cafes, his house and his work.

"It’s just a joy to be with Ben and to be in the community, particularly down here where it’s a small community and everyone kind of knows each other and is supportive."

Mr Johnston and his mother, Pip, will fly up to attend the opening of the exhibition.

She was incredibly proud of her son and hoped his participation in the exhibition could inspire others to live their lives the way they wanted.

"For Ben to be invited to be a part of the exhibition, I think will show that anything is possible."

In Oamaru, IHC is holding its annual celebrity debate at the Opera House next weekend.