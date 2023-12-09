Puketapu track to get $200,000

The track around Puketapu Hill is set to receive $200,000 in funding in improve accessiblity. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARSON

The Waihemo Community Board has agreed to allocate most of a $225,000 funding grant to the Puketapu walking track.

The Better Off funding was granted to the Waitaki District Council as part of the Three Waters Reform for investment in community wellbeing.

Of that, $200,000 will go towards the Puketapu Track and the remaining $25,000 on developing mountain bike tracks around Palmerston.

Work on the Puketapu track will provide a more accessible walking track, and include further options for stock management fencing and planting to improve biodiversity.

The entire project is estimated to cost about $800,000. Of that, $323,000 is allocated in this year’s council budget and $330,000 in its long-term plan.

It is expected the Puketapu Trust will need to source further funding as well.

Waitaki has been allocated $3.71 million in Better Off funding altogether, $1.69million of which has been allocated for public space development.

After support costs, $750,000 went to Oamaru, $70,000 to Oamaru North and $225,000 each to Ōmārama, Otematata and Palmerston.