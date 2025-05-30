Driver caught 'five times over limit' in Oamaru

Photo: ODT files

A 31-year-old man’s King’s Birthday Weekend holiday has been cut short, almost before it even started, after he was caught by Oamaru Police this afternoon, driving while five time over the breath alcohol limit.

A police spokeswoman said the man had been driving from Christchurch and was on his way to Invercargill.

Oamaru police were notified by a member of the public, about 5.20pm, of a vehicle driving dangerously on State Highway 1.

‘‘A police unit saw the vehicle on the main street of Oamaru and signalled the vehicle to stop.

‘‘The 31-year-old man, driving from Christchurch to Invercargill, returned a breath alcohol result over five times the legal limit.’’

The man was arrested, taken into custody at the scene, and charged with excess breath alcohol.

He is due to appear in court at a later date.

Police thanked the member of the public who reported the man’s driving behaviour.

The incident prompted Southern Police to urge motorists to drive safely this holiday weekend.

‘‘Police know there are four factors that can lead to fatalities and serious injuries on our roads - restraints, impairment through alcohol and drugs, distractions and speed.

‘‘Motorists are urged to take greater responsibility on our roads, and ensure everyone in their vehicle is able to reach their destination safely.’’

Police urged motorists to contact them immediately if they witnessed unsafe driving behaviour, or someone was in immediate danger this weekend.

