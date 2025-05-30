Festival mixes spectacle of circus with time travel

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Oamaru’s annual Steampunk Festival goes back in time this weekend, boosting the town’s tourism appeal in the process.

SteampunkNZ Festival organising committee member Carolyn Lewis says this year’s "Circus in Time" theme combines flamboyance and the spectacle of the circus with adventures in time.

"Time travel is an iconic Steampunk theme. The Victorian Era is a key time period for Steampunk fans, and the Victorians absolutely loved a circus — it was an accessible form of entertainment, with the sideshows and associated activities being hugely popular across all classes.

"Most of the tickets sold thus far for this year’s festival have gone to out-of-towners, including a good chunk of North Island folk. We also have overseas visitors from Australia and the US."

The Heritage Precinct in Oamaru is a major factor in the success of the festival, she said.

The five-day festival began yesterday and continues over the King’s Birthday weekend to Monday.

Tourism Waitaki consumer and trade marketing manager Jade Harvey says the town is generally booked out, with cafes busy and motels full.

"Accommodation is usually fully or almost booked out on Steampunk weekend with approximately 90% of attendees visiting from outside of Waitaki with the post-event survey showing that 80% stay for three nights or more.

"Although the festival is concentrated in Oamaru, the majority of attendees are from out of town and are choosing to stay for most, if not all, of the long weekend."

