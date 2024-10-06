Rabbit toll only about 10 so far

Cape Wanbrow bunnies on a Test St lawn recently — with a view to die for. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

The Waitaki District Council has found only about 10 dead rabbits in the latest count for the Cape Wanbrow rabbit cull.

The work is part of a $170,000 programme which also includes a new carpark at Test St, the removal of ponderosa pines and new tree planting across Cape Wanbrow.

The project was expected to be completed by the end of August but is still under way.

Waitaki District Council recreation manager Lindsay Hyde said the new 10-space carpark was nearing completion but "finishing touches" and "consistent" good weather was required to complete the project, which began on August 19.

Weather had also had an impact on the rabbit cull. The start of night shooting was delayed this week due to the incoming bad weather, Mr Hyde said.

It followed the district council being ordered by the Otago Regional Council to reduce the visible rabbit numbers.

The cull via poisoned carrots got under way in August.

Mr Hyde this week said eight to 10 rabbit carcasses had been retrieved during the poisoning period, although many rabbits were expected to have died in their burrows or to be concealed in vegetation.

The next stage would be an ORC assessment to determine whether the bunny reduction met their expectations.