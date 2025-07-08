Waitaki's water move might not comply, partners warn

Gary Kircher. Photo: ODT Files

Waitaki's former southern council partners have fired a warning after its decision to quit the group and go it alone on water services.

Waitaki district councillors today voted to exit the Southern Water Done Well partnership, cutting the district loose from Clutha, Central Otago and Gore.

In its place the district will instead pursue an in-house water services delivery unit.

The decision comes after the Department of Internal Affairs said joining a four-way, multi-district water company was the "only viable option" for the district.

The proposed partnership would have united the four councils' water services into a single regional organisation, with a shared cost of $13.8 million for establishment.

Central Otago mayor Tamah Alley, Gore mayor Ben Bell and Clutha mayor Bryan Cadogan said in a statement after the vote the government had been clear about its expectations for council collaboration.

“When considering next steps, councils will need to be mindful of whether alternative options comply with Government regulations and expectations.”

The trio acknowledged councils had to make decisions in the best interests of their communities but said a jointly-owned water company remained the best option.

“The government has been quite clear about its expectations for councils to work together to deliver Local Water Done Well legislation.

“Southern Water Done Well meets those expectations and sets a strategic, long-term direction for delivering financially sustainable, efficient water services while retaining local control."

Clutha and Central Otago district councils meet this Thursday to decide their water services delivery model, while Gore District Council’s meeting is on Monday.

Public consultation across the four councils drew in over 1000 submission with the in-house business unit model the preferred option in Waitaki (54%) and Clutha, while only 26.7% supported the joint entity, most popular in Gore and Central Otago.

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher said after today’s decision the council would focus on an in-house water business unit for the next two years at least, subject to the DIA reviewing and approving the plan.

"I’d like to thank the community for sharing their opinion, the councillors for their consideration of this important topic, our officers for the hard work they’ve put in over the last 12 months, and our partner councils in the Southern Water Done Well group,” he said in a statement.