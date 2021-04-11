Sunday, 11 April 2021

Reports of explosion prompt callout in Oamaru

    By John Gibb
    Firefighters initially thought they might have to tackle a house fire near the Oamaru Public Gardens this afternoon but, on arrival, found the reality was much less dramatic.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two 111 callers had reported an explosion and a fire near the gardens, in Chelmer St, and firefighters were alerted at 3.07pm.

    Firefighters drove two appliances to the scene, but on arrival found that rubbish was being burned at a private property in the street, and the reported explosion had resulted from this.

    The fire was extinguished without incident, and there was no damage to any building or other property, the spokesman said.

