Riders bring anti-violence message

Waitaki Boys’ High School student Vilivea Tahitu’a, 14, got to get up close and personal with one of the rider’s bikes. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ahead of White Ribbon Day this week a group of motorbike riders rode into town in aid of the cause.

Last Thursday White Ribbon Riders rode through the Waitaki District on a mission to end violence against women.

They were accompanied by police as they visited East Otago High School in Palmerston before visiting, Oamaru Intermediate, Waitaki Girls’ High and Waitaki Boys’ High schools.

Te Waipounamu Riders Against Domestic Abuse Trust secretary David Ellena said their goal was to help reverse "horrendous" violence statistics in this country.

"We’re trying to do something about it by encouraging our boys and our men to learn respect for themselves, respect for others and to live the best lives they can."

He said New Zealand had the highest rates of family violence among OECD countries — with one in three women experiencing abuse in their lifetime.

A main part of their campaign was to challenge the phrase "boys will be boys", Mr Ellena said.

"So much we hear of toxic masculinity which is boys being taught a wrong message about what it is to be a man.

"Boys can be tough and all that but they can also be kind and gentle and thoughtful.

"So we’re encouraging all the young men to develop that side of themselves."

It was important to spread these messages to children before it was too late, he said.

"So often with older guys, it only changes once they’re in prison."

Waitaki Boys’ rector Darryl Paterson agreed.

"They’re keen to listen and they’ve got their lives ahead of them.

"If they’re doing those things when they’re a bit older it might be too late."

He said the school was actively trying to change the cultures at all boys schools.

"We’ve been doing a lot of work around positive masculinity and actually, what Dave and Jay [Morriss, Oamaru constable] spoke about is exactly what I’ve been talking about."