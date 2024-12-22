Rotary club to mark centennial next year

The Rotary Club of Oamaru members (from left) Ele Ludemann, Helen Webster, president Malcolm Walker and Jim Hopkins at the newly opened water play area at the Oamaru public gardens. The club pledged $15,000 to the upgrade of the children’s playground in 2022. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

The Rotary Club of Oamaru has a "very proud history" and will be celebrating its centennial next year.

Club president, Malcolm Walker said the club’s first meeting was held on April 1 in 1925.

It was the 13th Rotary club in New Zealand and the fourth in the South Island.

"Rotarians’ voluntary work has enabled the club to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to community organisations and individuals since the club was formed and also contribute to international projects including Rotary’s campaign to end polio," he said.

"In the last four years alone, more than $200,000 has been raised at annual Bookaramas and donated to community projects," Mr Walker said.

The club continues its ongoing support to the things Oamaru people have enjoyed for generations.

This has helped to make the North Otago town "the great place it is" over the past 100 years, member Jim Hopkins said.

Recent donations from the club have contributed to the Waitaki Indoor Sports and Events Centre, the water play area at the gardens, the purchase of a van for the Kindergarten Association, lighting the Craig Fountain and a chemo chair for Oamaru Hospital.

"Our latest project is a disc golf course in Weston which was opened a couple of years ago.

"We’ve also helped young people go to Outward Bound, on the Spirit of Adventure and attend Rotary’s National Science & Technology Forum," Mr Hopkins said.

Mr Walker said planning for the centennial celebrations was in the early stages.

It would include the opening of Rotary Centennial Park below the Observatory Village and a dinner.

He was forward-thinking and hoped the celebrations would provide future support for the club and entice new members.

"It’s fantastic being a part of the club. It’s refreshing, you are always learning new things."

Past president Ian Wallace, who has been involved with Rotary since 1971, said the club had a "very proud history".

"Jacquie Webby and Jill Grenfell are researching and writing a history of the club and we’re very keen to contact former members who could contribute memories and join in the celebrations."

Miss Webby, a former Oamaru Mail journalist, said during their research on the formation of the club, they discovered the first meeting was held at Bartrums Tea Rooms, now the Oamaru Mail and Otago Daily Times offices.

The anniversary book is in the research and draft-writing stage and is scheduled to be completed by early March next year.