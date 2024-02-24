Royal New Zealand Ballet to perform

Kirby Selchow (right) is excited to be performing in Oamaru next week with the Royal New Zealand Ballet alongside Katherine Minor and Shaun James Kelly. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Aotearoa’s finest ballerinas are pirouetting around the country and will bring their talents to the Waitaki.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet is bringing its Tutus on Tour show to the Oamaru Opera House next Thursday.

The 12-town tour begins in Kapiti this evening.

The show will be a display of both classical ballet techniques and more modern contemporary dances.

Kirby Selchow is a soloist who has been with the Royal New Zealand Ballet for 10 years and loves coming to Oamaru.

"One of the things I really love about Oamaru is the steampunk vibe it’s got going on."

She enjoys visiting different towns as opposed to staying in the bigger centres like Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

"The communities are really lovely and welcoming, they love having us and we love being there."

Tutus on Tour is a smaller production that regional venues, which usually have smaller stages, can accommodate.

The tour is also an opportunity for audiences to get a taste of the company’s production of Swan Lake

"It’s really great that the smaller regions can get a glimpse of what that big, beautiful classic ballet is," Selchow said.

The Royal New Zealand ballet will present Swan Lake in Dunedin at the end of May.