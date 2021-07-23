Safety work for stretch of road

PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN

A $4million project to make the highway between Herbert and Hampden safer is set to begin this year.

NZ Transport Agency senior project manager Jason Forbes said the safety improvements included adding a wide centre line, road shoulder widening, adding roadside barriers at high-risk locations, and upgrading signs and marking delineation.

The work, which is expected to cost between $4million and $4.5million, would be carried out between the 70kmh speed limit change at the southern end of Herbert to the 60kmh speed limit change at the northern end of Hampden.

It is separate to the agency multimillion-dollar plan for road safety improvements on State Highway1, between Palmerston and Hampden.

Mr Forbes said the project aimed to help keep people safe and reduce death and serious injuries from crashes on the highway.

Construction was planned to start before the end of this year, he said.

